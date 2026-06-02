Tuğçe Bora Kiliç appointed Chief Operations Officer at ING Bank Romania

ING, one of the major banks active in Romania, announced the appointment of Tuğçe Bora Kiliç (left) as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and member of the Executive Committee, effective June 1, 2026.

Kiliç took over the position of COO from Maria Cristina Matei (right), who has held the position for the past 12 years, now appointed CoE Lead, Data and Analytics in ING Hubs Romania and Chief Data Officer (CDO) for ING Hubs Global.

Kiliç joined ING Bank Romania after extensive experience at ING Bank Turkey, where, from 2022, she held the position of COO, coordinating a series of projects dedicated to improving the customer experience and accelerating digital transformation.

Subsequently, in the role of Head of Private Individuals, she made a significant contribution to the implementation of the growth strategy and strengthened the bank’s position in the digital segment, according to the company press release.

A graduate of the Faculty of Business Administration at Koç University in Istanbul and holder of a postgraduate degree in Communication Strategies from Galatasaray University in Turkey, Tuğçe Bora Kiliç had a rising career in several banking institutions before joining ING Bank in 2022. She held senior positions at global institutions, including HSBC, where she served as COO of HSBC Türkiye, as well as roles at BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Accenture.

Maria Cristina Matei, COO at ING Bank from 2014 until handing over the role to Tuğçe Bora Kiliç, will take on a strategic role at the level of the ING Hubs network, as CoE Lead Data & Analytics and Chief Data Officer (CDO).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)