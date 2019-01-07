Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/01/2019 - 08:13
Business
Sales of new cars in Jan-May up 11.6% in Romania
01 July 2019
The sales of of new cars in Romania increased by 11.6% year-on-year in the first five months of 2019, to 78,486 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) quoted by Wall-street.ro.

Out of these, 67,042 were passenger cars (up 13.1% year-on-year) and 11,444 were commercial vehicles (up 3.2% year-on-year).

The number of cars purchased by natural persons during these first five months (28,223 units) increased robustly by 24.8% year-on-year despite the delay in the state-funded car replacement scheme. As a result, the share of cars sold to natural persons increased to 42% in the first five months of 2019 from 38% in the same period last year.

In the first five months of 2019, 184,091 used cars were registered as well, 6.6% less than in the same period of 2018, while the age structure improved as well ( the segment of used cars older than 12 years narrowed by 11.9%).

When it comes to new cars, Dacia topped the list with 20,888 units (up 8.7% from 2018, 31.2% market share), followed by Renault with 6,259 units (up 43.3% from 2018, 9. 3% market share); Volkswagen 6,031 units (up 2.1% year-on-year, 9.0% market share), Skoda 5. 390 units (down 2.5% year-on-year, 8.0% market share) and Ford 4.285 units (13.7% up y/y, 6.4% market share).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal

