Netcity plans to invest EUR 30 mln in Bucharest’s fiber optics network

Netcity, the company that operates Bucharest’s underground fiber optics network, will resume the work on the city’s fiber optics network this year.

The Bucharest City Hall and Netcity agreed at the beginning of this summer to expand the network by about 150 kilometers this year. The private investment in the network will amount to over EUR 30 million until 2020. The network’s length will double to over 1,800 kilometers.

The Bucharest City Hall will collect over EUR 2 million per year from the royalty paid by Netcity. The company is responsible for the network’s design, construction and operation based on a concession contract from 2008 signed for 49 years.

