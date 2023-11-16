The net result of EVERGENT Investments increased by 34.5% as of the 30th of September, 2023

News from Companies

The net result was RON 136.4 mln on the 30th of September, 2023, an increase of 34.5% compared to September, 2022.

The total value of assets under management was RON 2,800 mln, an increase of 27.7% compared to the 30th of September, 2022.

The net asset value was RON 2,500 mln, an increase of 20.9% compared to the 30th of September, 2022.

The net asset value per share (NAVPS) was RON 2.7321, an increase of 24.3% compared to the 30th of September, 2022.

RON 82.7 mln was the value of allocated dividends in 2023.

RON 194,7 mln was the value of investments in the first nine months of 2023.

Over 50% of the asset portfolio is held in issuers that integrate ESG factors.

EVERGENT Investments, the company listed under the EVER symbol, reports a net result of RON 136.4 mln on the 30th of September, 2023, an increase of 34.5% compared to the 30th of September, 2022. The net result is the Company’s performance indicator, comprised of RON 84.5 mln net profit and RON 51.9 mln net gain from the sale of financial assets reflected in the reported result, accounting treatment in accordance with IFRS9.

The Company’s total value of assets under management was RON 2,800 mln on the 30th of September, 2023, an increase of 27.7% compared to the 30th of September of the previous year and is maintained obove the half-billion euro threshold through a rigorous selection of the shares and a diversified construction of the portfolio.

„On the 30th of September we have concluded another quarter with solid results. We are well positioned on an upward trend, the level of investments has reached RON 194.7 mln. In a period of increasing geo-political tensions and high risk aversion, our investments have been adapted to the economic context of high inflation and high interest rates. During the short term fluctuation of the economic cycle, we have acted swiftly to take advantage of opportunities and have marked an increase of 34.5% of the net result on the 30th of September, 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year. The global economy and the capital markets, including the local one, are moving quickly, therefore also the way in which we see the investment process. Identifying these trends offers us reference points that guide our decisions.” – declared mister Claudiu Doroș, President and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments continues to return value to its shareholders, both in the short and long term, supported by the annual dividend distribution rates of the past fifteen years and the buy-back programs. On the 28th of June, 2023, the Company started the dividend payments for the year 2022, totaling over RON 82.7 mln.

Of the total value of assets under management, 71.9% represents the listed shares portfolio and 19.7% is the unlisted shares portfolio. In line with our investment strategy, the Company has adjusted the asset portfolio and continued to pay special attention to the companies from the energy sector, accounting for 24.3% of the total value of assets and the financial sector, representing 43.9%. EVERGENT Investments continues the development of the Private – Equity portfolio. Over 50% of the asset portfolio is held in issuers that integrate ESG factors, therefore EVERGENT is alligned to the ESG trends in order to generate long-term sustainable value.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the communityit belongs to. By implementing a well articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment oppotunities, both in the capital market as well as through private equity projects in agribusiness, real-estate and technology.

Through the predictible dividend policy and the buy-back programs, the company provides shareholders both short-term profits and the long-term perspective of increasing the value of held assets. Over the past fifteen years, the company has distributed dividends that exceede the value of RON mln 840 and the value of assets under management has surpassed the significant threshold of EUR 500 mln.

*This is a Press release.