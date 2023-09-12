Macro

Romania’s trade gap shrinks amid cheaper energy and subdued domestic demand

12 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The trade deficit (goods) of Romania narrowed by 32% y/y to EUR 2.28 billion in July, the sixth consecutive month that the country posted a smaller trade gap compared to last year.

Romania’s exports decreased by 3.0% y/y in July (after -1.5% y/y in June) to EUR 7.66 billion, but the imports plunged by 11.5% y/y (-5.5% y/y in June) to EUR 9.94 billion, the statistics office INS announced.

While both exports and (particularly) imports were rising rapidly in July 2022 on rising commodity prices, an opposite trend doubled by subdued economic activity and weakening private consumption is visible this year.

The trade gap in the rolling 12 months has gradually eased to EUR 30.9 billion in July (+4.4% y/y), or some 10% of GDP, down from EUR 34.3 billion in January.

The moderate nominal increase (+4.4% y/y) is significantly milder compared to the nominal increase in GDP (+17% y/y as of June), resulting in a smaller trade gap to GDP ratio: 10.2% as of July, down from 11.4% one year earlier. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s trade gap shrinks amid cheaper energy and subdued domestic demand

12 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The trade deficit (goods) of Romania narrowed by 32% y/y to EUR 2.28 billion in July, the sixth consecutive month that the country posted a smaller trade gap compared to last year.

Romania’s exports decreased by 3.0% y/y in July (after -1.5% y/y in June) to EUR 7.66 billion, but the imports plunged by 11.5% y/y (-5.5% y/y in June) to EUR 9.94 billion, the statistics office INS announced.

While both exports and (particularly) imports were rising rapidly in July 2022 on rising commodity prices, an opposite trend doubled by subdued economic activity and weakening private consumption is visible this year.

The trade gap in the rolling 12 months has gradually eased to EUR 30.9 billion in July (+4.4% y/y), or some 10% of GDP, down from EUR 34.3 billion in January.

The moderate nominal increase (+4.4% y/y) is significantly milder compared to the nominal increase in GDP (+17% y/y as of June), resulting in a smaller trade gap to GDP ratio: 10.2% as of July, down from 11.4% one year earlier. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest