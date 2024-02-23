NEPI Rockcastle, the largest owner of shopping malls in Romania, has paid EUR 2.5 million worth of extra taxes under the ongoing tax inspection carried out by the tax collection agency ANAF. Fiscal inspections are also underway at other companies the group owns in Romania, and the potential impact could be around EUR 10 million. The company ended 2023 with a profit of EUR 476 million at group level.

The investor also says that he is collaborating with the authorities “so that they understand the business model," Economica.net reported.

“ANAF's position appears to be different from the Group's interpretation of the relevant tax laws. Based on the fact that the Group is not aware of ANAF's position as being adopted or implemented as a recognized market practice in Romania or in other Central and Eastern European countries where the Group operates, the Group intends to challenge ANAF's conclusions when appropriate," NEPI Rockcastle says in the company's financial report for 2023.

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)