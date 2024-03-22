Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle has EUR 650 mln development budget, most of it for projects in Romania

22 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regional developer and administrator of commercial centres, NEPI Rockcastle, announced a budget of over EUR 650 million for development projects, nearly 10% of the value of its EUR 6.8 billion portfolio in nine countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

NEPI Rockcastle has a portfolio of 168,800 sqm of projects under construction or modernization (compared to its 2.2 million sqm portfolio), already started or planned for 2024 in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, and Hungary. 

Two major projects in Romania sum up to EUR 330 million.

The most important project is the expansion of the Promenada Mall in Bucharest, worth approximately EUR 282 million. The project is large and involves the excavation of the deepest basement of the building from Central and Eastern Europe, of 26 meters, where a parking lot of 2,400 places will be built, located on six levels.

The development of Galati Retail Park will involve EUR 48 million of investments as well. The project will have 33,200 sqm.

Another project in Romania concerns the expansion of Ploiesti Shopping City, which involves adding 7,400 sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle has EUR 650 mln development budget, most of it for projects in Romania

22 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regional developer and administrator of commercial centres, NEPI Rockcastle, announced a budget of over EUR 650 million for development projects, nearly 10% of the value of its EUR 6.8 billion portfolio in nine countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

NEPI Rockcastle has a portfolio of 168,800 sqm of projects under construction or modernization (compared to its 2.2 million sqm portfolio), already started or planned for 2024 in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, and Hungary. 

Two major projects in Romania sum up to EUR 330 million.

The most important project is the expansion of the Promenada Mall in Bucharest, worth approximately EUR 282 million. The project is large and involves the excavation of the deepest basement of the building from Central and Eastern Europe, of 26 meters, where a parking lot of 2,400 places will be built, located on six levels.

The development of Galati Retail Park will involve EUR 48 million of investments as well. The project will have 33,200 sqm.

Another project in Romania concerns the expansion of Ploiesti Shopping City, which involves adding 7,400 sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks