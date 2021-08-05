Profile picture for user andreich
Business

BRD-SocGen arranges EUR 120 mln ESG loan for NEPI Rockcastle

05 August 2021
BRD-SocGen, as lead arranger, announced that it organised a EUR 120 mln ESG loan for an NP Property BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle - the biggest owner of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe.

BRD contributed EUR 100 mln to the loan, while Garanti BBVA Romania added another EUR 120 mln.

It is the latest step taken by NEPI in implementing the Green Finance Framework - along a pursuit that BRD-SocGen has supported since July 2020 when the real estate investor priced a 7-year EUR 500 mln green, unsecured bond.

BRD acted as ESG adviser and green structuring agent at that time. In the meantime, in June 2020, NEPI has converted a EUR 100 mln facility extended by ING bank Romania in 2017 by turning it into green financing.

"Sustainability is one of NEPI Rockcastle's priorities, and the 'green' credit reaffirms our commitment in this direction. We want to contribute to maintaining a sustainable environment by achieving the level of carbon footprint neutrality of the Group's operations by 2030. Moreover, the continued collaboration with ING reflects the strengthening of the successful relationship built in recent years and allows us to integrate sustainability goals in financing activities," said Mirela Covașă, CFO NEPI Rockcastle.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

