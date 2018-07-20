Govt. will start new negotiations for Ploiesti-Brasov highway in August

Romania’s Government plans to start the procedure for awarding the public-private partnership contract for building the Ploiesti-Comarnic-Brasov highway in August, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday, July 19.

This will be the first public-private partnership project in Romania after the Government adopted new rules for such contracts.

The highway will have a total length of 115 kilometers and will connect the capital Bucharest to the mountain resorts in the Prahova valley region, namely Sinaia, Busteni, Azuga, Predeal, and to Brasov and Transylvania region.

Romania has tried to build this highway in public-private partnership before, but the project failed. Last year, the cabinet led by former PM Mihai Tudose said the World Bank would manage this highway project, but the new cabinet led by Viorica Dancila announced in June this year that it gave up on this partnership and would build the highway in public-private partnership.

