Govt. to set up national export firm for Romanian products

Romania’s Government wants to set up a national system for collecting Romanian products, some of which will be later exported, the PSD president Liviu Dragnea said yesterday.

The executive will establish the state-owned company in maximum one month. Its name will be the “Romanian Trade House”.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose presented this project at the end of July in a meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized local companies.

The future state-owned company will carry out export and import activities. It will buy products from small producers and export them or sell them in the country.

“For example, there is high demand for lambs, sheep from various countries in the Gulf, as well as big demand from China for huge amounts of meat,” said Dragnea.

