Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 09:46
Events

Bucharest to host scaled-back national day parade

23 November 2021
The military parade occasioned by Romania’s national day, on December 1, will have a scaled-back format, taking into account the pandemic situation at the time and in keeping with all sanitary rules, the Defense Ministry announced.

The event will see military and specialists of the National Defense Ministry, Interior Affairs Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, and the National Administration of Penitentiaries parade in the area of the Arch of Triumph Square.

The national anthem will be played at the start of the ceremony, and a 21-gun salute will be performed. Afterwards, president Klaus Iohannis will lay wreaths commemorating Romanians who died in battles for the  country's unification and the victims of Covid-19, followed by the observance of a moment of silence. 

(Photo: 2017 National Day Parade by Fulga Radu | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
