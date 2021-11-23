Bucharest to host scaled-back national day parade

The military parade occasioned by Romania’s national day, on December 1, will have a scaled-back format, taking into account the pandemic situation at the time and in keeping with all sanitary rules, the Defense Ministry announced.

The event will see military and specialists of the National Defense Ministry, Interior Affairs Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, and the National Administration of Penitentiaries parade in the area of the Arch of Triumph Square.

The national anthem will be played at the start of the ceremony, and a 21-gun salute will be performed. Afterwards, president Klaus Iohannis will lay wreaths commemorating Romanians who died in battles for the country's unification and the victims of Covid-19, followed by the observance of a moment of silence.

(Photo: 2017 National Day Parade by Fulga Radu | Dreamstime.com)

