Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 11:55
Culture

Central Romania: Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Brasov this fall

17 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), an initiative of two young Romanian women aiming to show people how the Romanians lived during communism, will be inaugurated this fall in Brasov, central Romania.

The project, started by Alina Beteringhe and Ioana Bejan Roata, will focus on the daily experiences of people who lived in that period, regardless of age, occupation or social status, according to News.ro. Visitors will have the chance to discover various objects of everyday life from that period, but also their stories and other stories from communist Romania.

A social enterprise will run the museum, and the profit will be redirected to vulnerable groups of children.

Those interested can also contribute to this project by donating items from the communist era and sharing their stories with future visitors of the museum. The two founders have launched a dedicated campaign, inviting people to remember the communist period and contribute to this initiative. Details are available on the museum’s website - madc.ro.

“Although sometimes history is told through the voice of one person, it is created by people who lived at a certain time and their stories. For me, the idea of creating a museum to gather these voices, give them a place to express themselves and tell their own stories as they remember and felt them, is a challenge that I gladly accepted,” said Alina Beteringhe, anthropologist and documentary filmmaker.

Szenner Zoltan, Vice President of the Brasov County Council, said in a Facebook post that the museum would be set up on the first floor of the Capitol Hotel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 11:55
Culture

Central Romania: Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Brasov this fall

17 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), an initiative of two young Romanian women aiming to show people how the Romanians lived during communism, will be inaugurated this fall in Brasov, central Romania.

The project, started by Alina Beteringhe and Ioana Bejan Roata, will focus on the daily experiences of people who lived in that period, regardless of age, occupation or social status, according to News.ro. Visitors will have the chance to discover various objects of everyday life from that period, but also their stories and other stories from communist Romania.

A social enterprise will run the museum, and the profit will be redirected to vulnerable groups of children.

Those interested can also contribute to this project by donating items from the communist era and sharing their stories with future visitors of the museum. The two founders have launched a dedicated campaign, inviting people to remember the communist period and contribute to this initiative. Details are available on the museum’s website - madc.ro.

“Although sometimes history is told through the voice of one person, it is created by people who lived at a certain time and their stories. For me, the idea of creating a museum to gather these voices, give them a place to express themselves and tell their own stories as they remember and felt them, is a challenge that I gladly accepted,” said Alina Beteringhe, anthropologist and documentary filmmaker.

Szenner Zoltan, Vice President of the Brasov County Council, said in a Facebook post that the museum would be set up on the first floor of the Capitol Hotel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks