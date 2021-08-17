Central Romania: Museum dedicated to daily life under communism to open in Brasov this fall

The Museum of Memories of Communism (MAdC), an initiative of two young Romanian women aiming to show people how the Romanians lived during communism, will be inaugurated this fall in Brasov, central Romania.

The project, started by Alina Beteringhe and Ioana Bejan Roata, will focus on the daily experiences of people who lived in that period, regardless of age, occupation or social status, according to News.ro. Visitors will have the chance to discover various objects of everyday life from that period, but also their stories and other stories from communist Romania.

A social enterprise will run the museum, and the profit will be redirected to vulnerable groups of children.

Those interested can also contribute to this project by donating items from the communist era and sharing their stories with future visitors of the museum. The two founders have launched a dedicated campaign, inviting people to remember the communist period and contribute to this initiative. Details are available on the museum’s website - madc.ro.

“Although sometimes history is told through the voice of one person, it is created by people who lived at a certain time and their stories. For me, the idea of creating a museum to gather these voices, give them a place to express themselves and tell their own stories as they remember and felt them, is a challenge that I gladly accepted,” said Alina Beteringhe, anthropologist and documentary filmmaker.

Szenner Zoltan, Vice President of the Brasov County Council, said in a Facebook post that the museum would be set up on the first floor of the Capitol Hotel.

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism)