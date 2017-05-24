Museum, medieval citadel in Romania will be revamped with EU money

The Museum of Natural Sciences in Targu Mures and the Ladislau Citadel in Coronini commune, Caras-Severin county, will be revamped with EU funds.

The total value of the two projects amounts to some RON 30 million (over EUR 6.6 million). Romania’s deputy Prime Minister and minister of regional development Sevil Shhaideh signed the two financing contracts on Tuesday.

The first project, which targets the Museum of Natural Sciences in Targu Mures, will be implemented in 89 months (over 7 years), the total value of the investment amounting to RON 11.27 million (EUR 2.4 million). The EU financing will cover 98% of it.

The authorities expect that the number visitors will increase by some 7,500 after the restoration and consolidation work is completed.

The second project targets the consolidation, restoration and conservation of the Ladislau Citadel in Caras-Severin county. Besides the restoration of the existing premises, the project also includes the revamping of the Southwest Tower 3, the preservation of the fortress’ walls and towers, and the building of platforms and passages. The work is to take 44 months (more than three years), its total value amounting to RON 19.8 million (EUR 4.3 million).

Similar to the museum in Targu Mures, the authorities expect the citadel to attract more tourists after the work is done.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Dezvoltării, Administrației și Fondurilor Europene – Romania on Facebook)