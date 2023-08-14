Museum of Abandonment opens exhibition in Bucharest

The Museum of Abandonment, a digital museum aiming to offer a historical narrative on the phenomenon of child abandonment and institutionalization in Romania, has opened an exhibition at Cartierul Creativ in Bucharest’s Amzei Square.

The exhibition, titled Unboxing Museum of Abandonment - Live Museum, is open until September 7th.

It showcases some of the research activities of the digital museum and a part of the Sighet. Home-Hospital exhibition, which offers visitors an immersive experience into the history of the Sighet Home Hospital for Juveniles, which was opened between 1973 and 2003. The institution, one of 30 similar ones in the country, was where children labeled ‘irrecoverable’ were admitted.

The venue at Amzei 13 hosts the museum’s archiving laboratory, the VR project Sighet. Home-Hospital, the exhibition of the same name, and four conferences tackling topics such as the characteristics of a digital museum focused on social issues, the archive of abandonment, the museum’s research directions for 2023 and 2024, and the connections with the museum’s community.

The exhibition can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 20:00, free of charge.

(Photo: Muzeul Abandonului Facebook Page)

