Events

Bucharest’s Romanian Peasant Museum hosts St. Ilie fair

14 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A St. Ilie Fair takes place at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest this weekend, between July 15 - July 17.

Craftsmen and artisans will be present at the fair with various wood-made items, ceramics, textiles, weaved items, toys, adornments and more.

Visitors can choose from goodies such as homemade cakes, gingerbread, honey, or the plum brandy ţuică.

The public is also invited to browse, read or purchase the museum’s publications.

Tickets cost RON 12 for adults, RON 6 for pensioners, and RON 3 for students.

Saint Ilie day in Romania: traditions and superstitions

(Photo: Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Normal
Events

Bucharest’s Romanian Peasant Museum hosts St. Ilie fair

14 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A St. Ilie Fair takes place at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest this weekend, between July 15 - July 17.

Craftsmen and artisans will be present at the fair with various wood-made items, ceramics, textiles, weaved items, toys, adornments and more.

Visitors can choose from goodies such as homemade cakes, gingerbread, honey, or the plum brandy ţuică.

The public is also invited to browse, read or purchase the museum’s publications.

Tickets cost RON 12 for adults, RON 6 for pensioners, and RON 3 for students.

Saint Ilie day in Romania: traditions and superstitions

(Photo: Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks