Bucharest’s Romanian Peasant Museum hosts St. Ilie fair

A St. Ilie Fair takes place at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest this weekend, between July 15 - July 17.

Craftsmen and artisans will be present at the fair with various wood-made items, ceramics, textiles, weaved items, toys, adornments and more.

Visitors can choose from goodies such as homemade cakes, gingerbread, honey, or the plum brandy ţuică.

The public is also invited to browse, read or purchase the museum’s publications.

Tickets cost RON 12 for adults, RON 6 for pensioners, and RON 3 for students.

Saint Ilie day in Romania: traditions and superstitions

(Photo: Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

