Romanian PE fund Morphosis and partners seal EUR 15 mln deal

Private equity fund Morphosis Capital Fund I, joining forces with co-investors, took over 51% of local integrated solutions and services for industrial access EMI for EUR 15 mln.

MCF I is the first fund managed by Morphosis, focusing on Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises. It already invested EUR 5 mln to EUR 10 mln per deal in three other companies in the medical sector (Medima Health and Dr. Leahu dentistry clinics chain) and technology (DocProcess).

Following this transaction, Morphosis Capital and the co-investors hold a 51% majority stake in the company, while the remaining 49% is held by the founder and CEO, Jerome France.

In 2020, EMI recorded a turnover of over RON 55 million, an increase of 6% compared to 2019.

Founded in 1998 in France as Equipment Maintenance Industrie (EMI), the company later expanded on the Romanian market, specializing in the production of industrial access solutions such as doors, gates, shutters, curtains, fences and other industrial closures at its factory in Cateasca, Arges county.

(Photo source: the company)