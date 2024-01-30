M&A

Morphosis Capital invests in international school founded by Romanian entrepreneurs

30 January 2024

Growth capital fund Morphosis Capital Fund II and co-investor Vybros Capital Partners, a Belgian family-funded permanent capital fund, signed the agreement to acquire the majority stake in Mark Twain International School (IS), the first private education institution in Romania with a dual curriculum. The school was founded in 1995 by Romanian entrepreneurs Anca and Dan Macovei Vlasceanu.

The deal marks Morphosis Capital’s first transaction of its second private equity fund. Through the first fund, launched in December 2018, Morphosis Capital owns stakes in five other companies in Romania, namely DocProcess, Medima Health, EMI, Cronos Med, and Stay Fit Gym.

The value of the investment in Mark Twain IS is in the range of EUR 7-15 million, pursued by Morphosis Capital in the second private equity fund. The capital infusion will contribute to the expansion of Mark Twain IS in Bucharest and other major cities in Romania by opening new educational institutions and through potential acquisitions.

The transaction is pending approval from the Competition Council.

“The partnership with Morphosis Capital marks a significant moment for the future development of Mark Twain International School, boosting plans to expand our premium education offering nationwide, making it accessible to children and young people in Romania’s most important cities,” said Anca Macovei Vlasceanu, founder and CEO of Mark Twain IS.

In its more than 28 years of activity, Mark Twain IS has evolved from the preschool level, opening the primary school in 1999 and the middle school and high school between 2002-2005. Between 2006 and 2008, it became Romania’s first local private school, fully accredited by the International Baccalaureate (IB) World. 

Mark Twain IS operates in two green campuses near the Baneasa Forest: the Junior Campus, which is dedicated to preschool and primary school children, and the Secondary Campus, where middle school and high school students study.

Between 1995 and 2023, over 5,000 students from Romania and 55 other countries attended programs at Mark Twain IS. Currently, 60% of students at the school are from Romanian or mixed families, while the remaining 40% represent over 45 nationalities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

