8 °C
Bucharest
Mar 12, 11:48

videoRomanian lender uses Morgan Freeman’s voice for new ad campaign

by Irina Marica
Banca Transilvania, the second-biggest lender in Romania by asset value, and Visa have launched a new ad campaign for the promotion of electronic payments, in which the “star” is the unmistakable voice of famous actor Morgan Freeman.

Several Romanians appear in the new ad, including radio DJ Mihai Dobrovolschi and communication strategist Dragos Bucurenci, but they all speak with the voice of Morgan Freeman.

The new ad campaign is currently available online but it will also enter the TV in the coming period, Sergiu Mircea, marketing director Banca Transilvania, told local Paginademedia.ro.

Banca Transilvania recorded a net profit of RON 1.18 billion (EUR 258 million) in 2017, some 3.4% lower than in the previous year, according to the lender’s preliminary financial results.

Former Romanian orphan interviewed in Morgan Freeman’s new mini series

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: IMDB)

