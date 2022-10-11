On Saturday, October 8, 300 volunteers, including families with children, young adults, and students, helped clean up the area containing the Modern, Neversea, Zoom, and Trei Papuci beaches in Constanța as part of the second edition of the #Thank You! Your Beach campaign organized by City Park Mall, together with the Constanța ReStart Association and Zoom Beach Constanța.

Plastics, cigarette butts, and metal lids were the most common categories of waste collected, which were thankfully found in smaller quantities than last autumn when the first edition of the environmental cleaning event took place.

Additionally, this year’s edition saw more volunteers, a fact that the organizers say is "an encouraging sign that the principles of sustainability are starting to echo in the social mindset."

"More and more residents of Constanța are taking responsibility for their environment, want clean beaches, and are willing to sacrifice a weekend morning to lend a hand. We were happy to see not only families with children but also teachers who came to the action with their students. The future of beaches is in good hands!"

The #Thank You! Your Beach campaign is a project that aims to encourage responsible behavior towards beaches and the marine environment, with less waste. It is part of the Thank You! campaign, a NEPI Rockcastle Group-wide initiative to implement a selective collection system for the proper recycling of household waste, and plastic and food waste reduction in the food courts of all shopping centers both in Romania and at the group level.

All of the Group's social responsibility projects implemented at a regional level, including the Romanian market, are communicated under the umbrella of #ResponsiblyTogether, NEPI Rockcastle's social responsibility platform, representing a group-wide commitment, developed and implemented through the company's portfolio of shopping centers, to support local communities.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NEPI Rockcastle Group - City Park Mall)