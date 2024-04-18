Alexandru Petrescu, the president of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), recently said that there are two to three times more Romanians registered on crypto platforms than the 178,000 investors recorded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The statement was made at the 7th edition of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Forum (CIP Forum), part of the Digital Innovation Summit Bucharest (DISB) 2024.

“There are no data with maximum accuracy, but there are estimates that the Romanians registered on the crypto platforms are two to three times more numerous than the 178,000 investors recorded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This phenomenon is also recorded in other countries. I had discussions with my counterparts in France and the United Kingdom, and the number of those who are active – and by ‘active’ I mean those who trade once every 15 days or monthly, far exceeds the number of those who are active and trade on traditional stock exchange platforms,” Petrescu mentioned, cited by Agerpres.

According to Adrian Victor Vevera, the general director of the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics – ICI Bucharest, there are several million accounts on crypto platforms according to estimates.

“Many are accounts of those who have traded once or twice and then stopped. There are also several million accounts of investors who have a business in this area. From 2014 until now, billions of dollars have been traded in this area,” Vevera specified.

The official noted that the market is in great need of regulation.

ICI Bucharest organized, from April 16 to 18 at the Palace of the Parliament, the Digital Innovation Summit Bucharest (DISB), during which both the 7th edition of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Forum (CIP Forum) and the 3rd edition of the International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD) took place. The latter examines the connection between technology and international relations, covering topics such as global consensus on digital policies, strengthening regional cybersecurity alliances, and proactive strategies regarding misinformation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dimarik16 | Dreamstime.com and Inquam Photos | George Calin)