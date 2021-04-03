Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Monsson group announces 2,000 MW of wind and solar projects in RO

04 March 2021
The Monsson Group, controlled by Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, who played a significant role in launching the wind industry in Romania, is currently developing 2,000 MW worth of wind and solar power capacities that are in advanced stages, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the past, the Monsson Group developed the 600MW wind farm owned by Czech group CEZ - the biggest such project in Romania.

"Romania will be the European Union's wind and photovoltaic pole. We will install wind and photovoltaic capacities in the Banat area, Satu Mare, Moldova, everywhere. Many projects are in advanced stages," said Sebastian Enache, business development manager at Monsson-PLC, the group's operation and maintenance division.

According to Enache, Monsson will install about 2,000 MW, both in the wind and solar areas. Currently, Romania's operating wind projects total about 3,000 MW while the solar ones amount to 1,300 MW.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Business

Monsson group announces 2,000 MW of wind and solar projects in RO

04 March 2021
The Monsson Group, controlled by Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, who played a significant role in launching the wind industry in Romania, is currently developing 2,000 MW worth of wind and solar power capacities that are in advanced stages, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the past, the Monsson Group developed the 600MW wind farm owned by Czech group CEZ - the biggest such project in Romania.

"Romania will be the European Union's wind and photovoltaic pole. We will install wind and photovoltaic capacities in the Banat area, Satu Mare, Moldova, everywhere. Many projects are in advanced stages," said Sebastian Enache, business development manager at Monsson-PLC, the group's operation and maintenance division.

According to Enache, Monsson will install about 2,000 MW, both in the wind and solar areas. Currently, Romania's operating wind projects total about 3,000 MW while the solar ones amount to 1,300 MW.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

