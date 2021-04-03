Monsson group announces 2,000 MW of wind and solar projects in RO

The Monsson Group, controlled by Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, who played a significant role in launching the wind industry in Romania, is currently developing 2,000 MW worth of wind and solar power capacities that are in advanced stages, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the past, the Monsson Group developed the 600MW wind farm owned by Czech group CEZ - the biggest such project in Romania.

"Romania will be the European Union's wind and photovoltaic pole. We will install wind and photovoltaic capacities in the Banat area, Satu Mare, Moldova, everywhere. Many projects are in advanced stages," said Sebastian Enache, business development manager at Monsson-PLC, the group's operation and maintenance division.

According to Enache, Monsson will install about 2,000 MW, both in the wind and solar areas. Currently, Romania's operating wind projects total about 3,000 MW while the solar ones amount to 1,300 MW.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]