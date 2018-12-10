Over EUR 0.7 mln raised at Christmas Trees Festival charity event in Bucharest

The 18th edition of the Christmas Trees Festival charity event, which was organized at Stejarii Country Club in Bucharest last Thursday, raised EUR 770,000 from auctioning the designer Christmas trees created especially for this event.

The money will be used for the school education of 5,000 children, beneficiaries of the School after School programs.

Save the Children Romania organizes the charity event annually. In the previous 17 editions, the NGO managed to raise over EUR 4.5 million with the help of companies, money used to help almost 34,500 children return to school.

At this year’s edition of the Christmas Trees Festival, the special trees were auctioned for sums between EUR 3,000 and EUR 137,000. The highest selling tree was created by Dhaniel Nora – Purple Flowers, with the support of Sephora. The tree was sold to Lidl Romania and Kaufland Romania for EUR 137,000.

