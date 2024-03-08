Mondrian Bucharest will open a unique lifestyle hotel developed by One United Properties in downtown Bucharest, close to the Romanian Athenaeum

News from Companies

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, and One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, have signed a partnership for the opening of a Mondrian hotel in Bucharest. The signing ceremony took place on March 7th at One Tower, in a festive and elegant setting attended by Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties, Riad Abi Haidar, partner in the developer's hotel division, and Kevin Rockey, Head of Northern & Eastern Europe for Ennismore.

Mondrian Bucharest will be located at 8-10 Georges Clemenceau Street, near the Romanian Athenaeum, where One United Properties previously acquired a development site with the intention of transforming it into a hotel. Artfully blending innovation and tradition, Mondrian Bucharest will bring something entirely new to the Romanian capital’s hospitality scene. Boasting an exclusive location on a quiet and intimate street in the heart of the city, the hotel will offer approximately 100 rooms and suites defined by a sophisticated and stylish aesthetic, as well as luxurious leisure facilities, including a swimming pool and spa. Upscale dining options curated by world-class chefs promise a culinary journey that awakens the senses.

"This partnership represents a milestone for our company, marking our debut in the hospitality market of Bucharest and, at the same time, a significant step in redefining the luxury landscape of the local hotel industry. For the first time, we are bringing to Romania an internationally renowned brand, Mondrian, which will undoubtedly become a landmark for the city, contributing to the awareness of Romanian culture and traditions on the international stage and to the development of tourism in Bucharest. I firmly believe that the performance of our company goes hand in hand with the performance of Bucharest, which is why continuing investments in the city is one of our long-term objectives", said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

"Bucharest has experienced a remarkable recovery in the tourism sector following the pandemic, and there is a high unaddressed demand for luxury hotels, for sophisticated accommodation options that offer real experiences. I am very pleased to be part of this initiative, which aims to bring a new level of sophistication to the local hospitality landscape and explore unprecedented investment opportunities in Romania's flourishing hospitality and tourism sector with One United Properties. As the market rapidly expands, our commitment goes beyond just investments. With a focus on tailoring guest journeys and crafting unique lifestyle experiences, we invite you to be part of redefining the future of hospitality in Romania. The Mondrian hotel brand proposes a fusion artistic vision, a successful example of how a unique and memorable experience can be created for the guests. Mondrian is a way of traveling, of exploring, of experiencing", added Riad Abi Haidar, partner in the Hotel Division of One United Properties.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO of Mondrian at Ennismore, said: “Mondrian is an iconic global brand, rooted in some of the most exciting destinations across the world. We’re delighted to be partnering with One United Properties to bring Mondrian to Eastern Europe for the first time, to a country that boasts a rich heritage and a vibrant capital, Bucharest, full of elegant architecture and creative communities. Mondrian looks forward to celebrating the city's unique culture, which is at the heart of the brand’s DNA.”

Under the distinctive signature of Lemon Interior Design, Mondrian Bucharest will benefit from a unique and unexpected design concept meant to highlight specific elements of local tradition: with an aesthetic inspired by the Romanian fairytale “Youth Without Age and Life Without Death” („Tinerețe fără bătrânețe și viață fără de moarte”).

"With precise attention to detail and a passion for authenticity, the Lemon team brings to the forefront design elements inspired by Romanian cultural heritage and reinterpreted in a contemporary manner, contributing to the space narrative, ensuring an impressive visual experience for visitors. Mondrian Bucharest will undoubtedly be a landmark destination for Bucharest, where every detail tells a story and demonstrates how a carefully crafted concept can transform a space into a memorable experience", said Elena Oancea, co-founder of Lemon Interior Design.

Part of Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that calls to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With ten properties at the forefront of some of the world’s most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux Seoul, Hong Kong and Ibiza, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Tulum, Dubai and Australia’s Gold Coast.

ENNISMORE is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three business units: lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 17 brands with 144 operating hotels and resorts*, 100 in the pipeline, 77 iconic venues, and over 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in over 30 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

*figures as of the end of September 2023

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

