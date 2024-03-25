Moldova – Romania: Capital Bridges forum to take place in Bucharest

The second edition of the Moldova – Romania: Capital Bridges forum will take place in Bucharest on March 27, and will bring together investors and state officials with the aim of fostering economic cooperation and the development of capital markets.

The event is organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in collaboration with maib, the largest bank in the Republic of Moldova, Wood&Co, Raiffeisen Bank International, and backed by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, AmCham Romania, and EBA Moldova.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, Moldovan counterpart Dorin Racean, as well as president of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu, along with other officials, will be participating in the forum.

The forum will tackle topics such as macroeconomic reforms, investment opportunities, and progress in the banking sector of the Republic of Moldova, against the backdrop of its candidacy for EU membership, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Additionally, leaders from the regulatory and supervisory authorities of financial markets, as well as representatives from the financial sector and business environment of both countries, will be in attendance. Among these will be Anca Dragu, the governor of the National Bank of Moldova, and Radu Hanga, the president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the most significant institutional investor in the Republic of Moldova with over EUR 2 billion invested in 166 projects, will be represented by Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD, and Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director for Moldova.

(Photo source: Bvb.ro)