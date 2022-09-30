Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldova’s mobile operator Moldcell to list shares at Bucharest Exchange

30 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second-largest Moldovan telecommunications operator Moldcell, taken over in 2020 by the Nepalese group CG Corp Global owned by Nepalese investor Binod Chaudhary, plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Profit.ro announced.

This would not be, however, before the listing of the shares of Moldova’s largest bank by assets MAIB, expected for next year.

The two companies would join at BVB Purcari winery - a company set up in Moldova but also operating in Romania and having its shares listed at the Bucharest Exchange.

Swedish Telia sold its 100% stake in Moldcell to CG Cell Technologies DAC, the local subsidiary of the Nepalese group CG Corp Global, in 2020 for USD 31.5 mln.

With 1.6 million users in 2021, Moldcell has the second-largest market share in the Republic of Moldova, after the local branch of Orange.

Moldcell stayed in the red for the past three years. It posted MDL 55.7 mln (USD 3.15 mln) last year, down from MDL 103.6 mln (USD 5.99 mln) in 2020 and MDL 109.55 mn (USD 6.23 mln) in 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldova’s mobile operator Moldcell to list shares at Bucharest Exchange

30 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second-largest Moldovan telecommunications operator Moldcell, taken over in 2020 by the Nepalese group CG Corp Global owned by Nepalese investor Binod Chaudhary, plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Profit.ro announced.

This would not be, however, before the listing of the shares of Moldova’s largest bank by assets MAIB, expected for next year.

The two companies would join at BVB Purcari winery - a company set up in Moldova but also operating in Romania and having its shares listed at the Bucharest Exchange.

Swedish Telia sold its 100% stake in Moldcell to CG Cell Technologies DAC, the local subsidiary of the Nepalese group CG Corp Global, in 2020 for USD 31.5 mln.

With 1.6 million users in 2021, Moldcell has the second-largest market share in the Republic of Moldova, after the local branch of Orange.

Moldcell stayed in the red for the past three years. It posted MDL 55.7 mln (USD 3.15 mln) last year, down from MDL 103.6 mln (USD 5.99 mln) in 2020 and MDL 109.55 mn (USD 6.23 mln) in 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca