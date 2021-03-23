MOL, Rompetrol to open mixed gas and e-charging stations along RO motorways

Romania's national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts with local oil companies Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways. The new stations will also include e-charging facilities, Agerpres reported.

Rompetrol will build pairs of fuel and electricity stations in six locations, for which it will pay annual royalties totaling RON 44 million (EUR 9 mln).

MOL will build seven such pairs and will pay annual royalties in amount of RON 23 mln (EUR 4.8 mln).

The concession contracts are signed for 20 years. Besides the mandatory fuel and electricity stations, including service areas, the oil companies can develop on the land other additional facilities such as restaurants, motels, and paid parking lots.

(Photo: Pixabay)

