Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:20
Business

MOL, Rompetrol to open mixed gas and e-charging stations along RO motorways

23 March 2021
Romania's national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts with local oil companies Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways. The new stations will also include e-charging facilities, Agerpres reported.

Rompetrol will build pairs of fuel and electricity stations in six locations, for which it will pay annual royalties totaling RON 44 million (EUR 9 mln).

MOL will build seven such pairs and will pay annual royalties in amount of RON 23 mln (EUR 4.8 mln).

The concession contracts are signed for 20 years. Besides the mandatory fuel and electricity stations, including service areas, the oil companies can develop on the land other additional facilities such as restaurants, motels, and paid parking lots.

(Photo: Pixabay)

