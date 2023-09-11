Latvia's Mogotel to enter Romanian hotel market

Latvia-based Mogotel Hotel Group, the largest hotel operator in the Baltics, has recruited a development director for Romania and the Republic of Moldova with the aim of entering the Romanian market, Profit.ro announced.

The group works with the largest franchise providers in the field, such as Accor, Wyndham, Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group.

A year ago, Mogotel and French group Accor reopened the 227-room Novotel Budapest Centrum Hotel, marking the Latvian group's entry into Budapest.

Today, the company manages 24 hotels in Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)