RO furniture retailer Mobexpert closes shops amid Covid-19 risks
17 March 2020
Romanian furniture retailer Mobexpert Group, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Sucu, decided to discontinue the activity for an indefinite period in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic in Romania, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Mobexpert stores will be closed starting Thursday, March 19.

The group’s logistic activity will also be interrupted starting Saturday, March 21. The decision concerns all of the group’s 2,400 employees.

During the activity interruption, Mobexpert will pay to the employees, from its own funds, a compensation of 75% of the salaries corresponding to the jobs occupied (no bonus included), until the critical situation improves, company officials announced.

“It is the first time in the 27 years of existence of Mobexpert when the stores will be closed. But the health of our customers and employees is a priority. Because we do not sell a product of first necessity for the current situation, the only responsible decision is to discontinue the activity,” said Dan Sucu, president and owner of Mobexpert Group.

(Photo: Marian Mocanu | Dreamstime.com)

Get in Touch with Us