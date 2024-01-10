National Art Museum in Bucharest to open European Decorative Art Gallery

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) is set to inaugurate its European Decorative Art Gallery on January 15th, the Day of National Culture.

The gallery will host a permanent exhibition encompassing some 400 items of tapestry and furniture, ceramics, glass, and metal.

With a surface of more than 400 sqm, the six-hall gallery illustrates four centuries of European history with the work of artisans and manufactures in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Russia of the 16th to the 19th century.

Among the items on display are a marriage box made in Dresden in 1586, ceramic items from the fine tin-glazed pottery workshops in Delft (Netherlands), Manises (Spain), Montelupo Fiorentino and Savona (Italy), Rouen, Moustiers and Sèvres (France), Meissen (Germany), Provence furniture and tapestry, and various silver and glassware. A collection of clocks illustrating the craft of some of the most important workshops in Europe is also included in the exhibition.

The space hosting the galley, severely damaged by the 1986 earthquake and the 1989 fire, underwent refurbishment.

The gallery also has a digital component, the MyMNAR app, to be used during the visit.

The public can visit the gallery starting January 15th, when access is free, as is for the European Art Gallery, the National Gallery, and the Historic Venues.

The European Decorative Art Gallery is accessible through the A2 entrance, third floor, 49-53 Calea Victoriei, from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

