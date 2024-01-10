Culture

National Art Museum in Bucharest to open European Decorative Art Gallery

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) is set to inaugurate its European Decorative Art Gallery on January 15th, the Day of National Culture.

The gallery will host a permanent exhibition encompassing some 400 items of tapestry and furniture, ceramics, glass, and metal.

With a surface of more than 400 sqm, the six-hall gallery illustrates four centuries of European history with the work of artisans and manufactures in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Russia of the 16th to the 19th century.

Among the items on display are a marriage box made in Dresden in 1586, ceramic items from the fine tin-glazed pottery workshops in Delft (Netherlands), Manises (Spain), Montelupo Fiorentino and Savona (Italy), Rouen, Moustiers and Sèvres (France), Meissen (Germany), Provence furniture and tapestry, and various silver and glassware. A collection of clocks illustrating the craft of some of the most important workshops in Europe is also included in the exhibition.

The space hosting the galley, severely damaged by the 1986 earthquake and the 1989 fire, underwent refurbishment.

The gallery also has a digital component, the MyMNAR app, to be used during the visit.

The public can visit the gallery starting January 15th, when access is free, as is for the European Art Gallery, the National Gallery, and the Historic Venues.

The European Decorative Art Gallery is accessible through the A2 entrance, third floor, 49-53 Calea Victoriei, from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

National Art Museum in Bucharest to open European Decorative Art Gallery

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) is set to inaugurate its European Decorative Art Gallery on January 15th, the Day of National Culture.

The gallery will host a permanent exhibition encompassing some 400 items of tapestry and furniture, ceramics, glass, and metal.

With a surface of more than 400 sqm, the six-hall gallery illustrates four centuries of European history with the work of artisans and manufactures in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Russia of the 16th to the 19th century.

Among the items on display are a marriage box made in Dresden in 1586, ceramic items from the fine tin-glazed pottery workshops in Delft (Netherlands), Manises (Spain), Montelupo Fiorentino and Savona (Italy), Rouen, Moustiers and Sèvres (France), Meissen (Germany), Provence furniture and tapestry, and various silver and glassware. A collection of clocks illustrating the craft of some of the most important workshops in Europe is also included in the exhibition.

The space hosting the galley, severely damaged by the 1986 earthquake and the 1989 fire, underwent refurbishment.

The gallery also has a digital component, the MyMNAR app, to be used during the visit.

The public can visit the gallery starting January 15th, when access is free, as is for the European Art Gallery, the National Gallery, and the Historic Venues.

The European Decorative Art Gallery is accessible through the A2 entrance, third floor, 49-53 Calea Victoriei, from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s