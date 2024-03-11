Events

Bucharest events: National Museum of Art announces program of art film screenings

11 March 2024

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) has announced a program of art film screenings set to take place between March and December of this year.

As part of the program, run in partnership with Happy Cinema, a series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at MNAR’s Auditorium Hall.

The program opens on March 15th with a screening of Titian. The Empire of Color, followed on April 5th by Jeff Koons. A Private Portrait. Other productions to be screened are Borromini and Bernini. A Challenge for PerfectionVermeer. The Greatest ExhibitionExhibition on Screen: Klimt and The KissExhibition on Screen: Pissarro: Father of ImpressionismExhibition on Screen: The Danish Collector - Delacroix to Gauguin, and The Mystery of Van Gogh’s Greatest Artworks, among others.

The films are screened in English, with Romanian subtitles. The program is available here.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

