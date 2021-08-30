Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Entertainment

 

 

History student to represent Romania at Miss Universe 2021

30 August 2021
Carmina Olimpia Coftas, a 20-year-old history student in Cluj-Napoca, has been selected Miss Universe Romania 2021. She will thus represent Romania at the world competition in Israel.

The national competition took place in Bucharest. Twenty-five finalists competed for the Miss Universe Romania 2021 crown, but Carmina Olimpia Coftas was the one who impressed the jury in the grand final.

Carmina Olimpia Coftas is 20 years old and was born in Targu Mures, according to G4media.ro. She is a student at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, UBB Cluj-Napoca, and has been flirting with modelling since she was 14. Over the years, she has participated in several fashion shows and beauty contests. Her other two great passions are music and sports.

(Photo source: Facebook/Miss Universe Romania 2021)

