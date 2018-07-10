20 °C
Bucharest
Jul 10, 16:57

Exhibition of Romanian sculptor opens at Portugal’s Batalha Monastery

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

An exhibition of Romanian sculptor Mircea Roman will be open between July 14 and October 28 at the Batalha Monastery in Portugal. The exhibition will feature 11 works of the artist and will open at the monastery’s cloister.

The monastery is on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. It was built to commemorate the victory of the Portuguese over the Castilians at the battle of Aljubarrota in 1385. It is known for the national Gothic style, profoundly influenced by Manueline art, as demonstrated by its masterpiece, the Royal Cloister. It welcomes 500,000 visitors yearly.

A graduate of the Ion Andreescu Fine Arts Academy in Cluj, Roman is also the winner of the sculpture prize of the Osaka Triennial. After winning a scholarship at the Delfina Studio, he lived and worked for 14 years in London, where he also had a monumental work placed on the banks of the river Thames.

He represented Romania at the Venice Biennale in 1995 in a group exhibition and had personal exhbitions in Bucharest and London. His works are to be found in public and private collections in Europe, US and Asia.

(Photo: www.icr.ro)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now