Romanian politician Mircea Ionescu Quintus, an honorary president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), died September 15. He had turned 100 this March.

Born in 1917, in Kherson, Ukraine, he joined the PNL at 19. He graduated from the University of Bucharest’s Law School in 1938. He fought during the Second World War and was a political detainee during the Communist period. In 1954, he was released from the Borzesti labor camp. Until 1987 he was a lawyer with the Prahova Bar.

After 1989, he was a president of PNL between 1993 and 2001. He served as a Justice Minister between 1991 and 1992 in the cabinet of Theodor Stolojan, and was the president of the Senate, between February and November 2000. He also had a mandate as a deputy and two as a senator.

Earlier this year, president Klaus Iohannis decorated him with the Star of Romania National Order in Officer Degree as a sign of “the highest appreciation for the remarkable contribution to the consolidation of a democratic political life in Romania.”

(Photo source: pnl.ro)