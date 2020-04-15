Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:28
Business
Minority shareholders ask Romanian gas producer Romgaz to pay higher dividends
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the shareholders of Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz are unhappy with the dividend proposed by the company's management: RON 1.61 per share.

Calculated at the current prices of the company's shares (which has plunged with the rest of the market amid the coronavirus epidemic), the proposed gross dividend would bring investors a yield of 5.5%.

"Considering that we share the same views with other shareholders, who have invested in Romgaz taking into account the company's fundamentals and the dividends paid in the past, we ask you to review the proposal for dividends for 2019, so that it is at least at the level of the previous year", according to investment fund SIF Moldova, a shareholder with almost 2% in Romgaz, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In response to SIF Moldova, Romgaz says the dividend proposed is "prudent" and leaves the company enough funds for investments.

"We specify that although some investment projects may be delayed, this does not mean canceling them," Romgaz said in a press release.

The company's management believes that a prudent approach is needed, given the uncertainty that dominates the business, economic, fiscal environment as a result of the current context generated by COVID-19.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:28
Business
Minority shareholders ask Romanian gas producer Romgaz to pay higher dividends
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the shareholders of Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz are unhappy with the dividend proposed by the company's management: RON 1.61 per share.

Calculated at the current prices of the company's shares (which has plunged with the rest of the market amid the coronavirus epidemic), the proposed gross dividend would bring investors a yield of 5.5%.

"Considering that we share the same views with other shareholders, who have invested in Romgaz taking into account the company's fundamentals and the dividends paid in the past, we ask you to review the proposal for dividends for 2019, so that it is at least at the level of the previous year", according to investment fund SIF Moldova, a shareholder with almost 2% in Romgaz, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In response to SIF Moldova, Romgaz says the dividend proposed is "prudent" and leaves the company enough funds for investments.

"We specify that although some investment projects may be delayed, this does not mean canceling them," Romgaz said in a press release.

The company's management believes that a prudent approach is needed, given the uncertainty that dominates the business, economic, fiscal environment as a result of the current context generated by COVID-19.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand