Swiss video game producer Miniclip buys Romanian studio

Swiss video game developer Miniclip, controlled by the Chinese group Tencent, has bought a majority stake in Romanian game studio Green Horse Games, a company founded in 2013 by George Lemnaru.

Green Horse Games is the studio behind the Football Rivals game.

Miniclip took over a 65.9% stake while Lemnaru will remain CEO and shareholder (32.5%).

As a result of the transaction, the investment fund Catalyst Romania, which had invested about EUR 500,000 in the company since 2014, sold its 19.6% stake, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

In 2019, Green Horse Games had a turnover of about RON 4 million (nearly EUR 0.9 million) and a net profit of RON 267,174 (EUR 57,500), with 15 employees, according to the latest available data.

