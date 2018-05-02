Media: Mike Tyson wants to open boxing schools in Romania

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson wants to open several boxing schools in Romania, and the first one is set to open in Bucharest this year, local Sport.ro reported.

Tyson’s manager came to Romania to negotiate possible contracts for the boxing schools.

Mike Tyson made a visit to Romania in the fall of 2016, when he also went to see the famous building of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest. He wasn’t able to visit the plenary hall of the Senate because it was closed, but had access to the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies. However, he was impressed by the massive building.

Mike Tyson is one of the most famous professional boxers in the world. He competed from 1985 to 2005, and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, and the only heavyweight to successively unify them.

Irina Marica, [email protected]