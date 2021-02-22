Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011.

 

Member of Mexican drug cartel caught in Romania and extradited to the US

22 February 2021
A member of a violent Mexican drug cartel was caught in Romania in March last year and later extradited to the US. The Romanian Police made the information public on Sunday, months after the operation, as it waited for the US authorities to complete its extensive action of destructuring the network at the international level, which led to the arrest of hundreds of people.

The Romanian Police and prosecutors collaborated with several US agencies for this operation, namely DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), Homeland Security, and US Marshals.

The man arrested in Romania was reportedly a member of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, one of the most violent Mexican cartels, similar in many ways to the famous Sinaloa cartel, Hotnews.ro reported. In fact, the man captured in Romania was also responsible for several assassinations. 

“The Mexican cartel members intended to introduce important quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine on the Romanian territory. The role of the extradited Mexican citizen was to supervise the activities of other members of the cartel and to confirm the transportation, as well as to ensure the flow of money necessary for the continuation of criminal activities,” a representative of the Romanian Police said at a press conference, according to Hotnews. 

“The extradited citizen was an important member of the cartel, and several agencies were involved in his arrest: DEA, Homeland Security, and US Marshals. US agents have sent a small plane to transport him to the US,” the same source said.

The Romanian Police also released images from the cartel member’s extradition:

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

