Metro’s Romanian proximity store franchise LaDoiPasi aims to get to 2,000 units by end-2023

Romanian proximity stores franchise LaDoiPasi, launched in 2012 by the German retailer Metro, will reach 1,400 units by the end of 2020 and competes with Profi for the position of the largest retailer in Romania (by the number of units).

"We will have [under franchise] a total of 1,400 stores. We are a partner for local entrepreneurs, and together we build lasting businesses. And the plan is that, by 2023, we will reach 2,000 stores nationwide," says Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Cash & Carry Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The stores under LaDoiPasi label are operated by the entrepreneurs who own them.

Metro Cash & Carry launched the LaDoiPasi network in 2012 as a solution to the extinction of traditional retail that has been losing thousands of units each year.

"We have continued to invest in the development of the LaDoiPasi franchise network. We launched our range of LaDoiPasi products in the summer to offer entrepreneurs an additional competitive advantage. Store owners now have the opportunity to offer their customers local, exclusive goods," said Ariciu.

(Photo source: the company)