Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 07:57
Business

Metro’s Romanian proximity store franchise LaDoiPasi aims to get to 2,000 units by end-2023

16 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian proximity stores franchise LaDoiPasi, launched in 2012 by the German retailer Metro, will reach 1,400 units by the end of 2020 and competes with Profi for the position of the largest retailer in Romania (by the number of units).

"We will have [under franchise] a total of 1,400 stores. We are a partner for local entrepreneurs, and together we build lasting businesses. And the plan is that, by 2023, we will reach 2,000 stores nationwide," says Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Cash & Carry Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The stores under LaDoiPasi label are operated by the entrepreneurs who own them.

Metro Cash & Carry launched the LaDoiPasi network in 2012 as a solution to the extinction of traditional retail that has been losing thousands of units each year.

"We have continued to invest in the development of the LaDoiPasi franchise network. We launched our range of LaDoiPasi products in the summer to offer entrepreneurs an additional competitive advantage. Store owners now have the opportunity to offer their customers local, exclusive goods," said Ariciu. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:15
21 September 2020
Business
Retailer Profi surpasses carmaker Dacia as biggest employer in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 07:57
Business

Metro’s Romanian proximity store franchise LaDoiPasi aims to get to 2,000 units by end-2023

16 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian proximity stores franchise LaDoiPasi, launched in 2012 by the German retailer Metro, will reach 1,400 units by the end of 2020 and competes with Profi for the position of the largest retailer in Romania (by the number of units).

"We will have [under franchise] a total of 1,400 stores. We are a partner for local entrepreneurs, and together we build lasting businesses. And the plan is that, by 2023, we will reach 2,000 stores nationwide," says Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Cash & Carry Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The stores under LaDoiPasi label are operated by the entrepreneurs who own them.

Metro Cash & Carry launched the LaDoiPasi network in 2012 as a solution to the extinction of traditional retail that has been losing thousands of units each year.

"We have continued to invest in the development of the LaDoiPasi franchise network. We launched our range of LaDoiPasi products in the summer to offer entrepreneurs an additional competitive advantage. Store owners now have the opportunity to offer their customers local, exclusive goods," said Ariciu. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:15
21 September 2020
Business
Retailer Profi surpasses carmaker Dacia as biggest employer in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections