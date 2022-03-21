Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

Industrial park in Bucharest sold overnight

21 March 2022
Alinso Group, controlled by the family of the entrepreneur Jan De Clerck, one of the wealthiest Belgians, is going to buy the industrial park Metav, located in Băneasa district of Bucharest, in a deal that is to be ratified quickly according to Profit.ro. The investor already owns one of the largest industrial parks in Romania, Ploiești West Park.

On the morning of March 18, Economica.net announced that the industrial park Metav, one of the most important industrial parks in the urban area, with over 80 tenant companies, was put up for sale at a minimum price of EUR 36 mln.

Metav Industrial Park, which includes land and buildings, will be sold for at least EUR 24 mln, and buildings A1 and A2, with related land, have a minimum sale price of EUR 12 mln, excluding VAT, according to a decision of the industrial park’s shareholders published in the Official Journal.

The money to be collected from the sale will be used to pay the loan to Libra Internet Bank, the document also shows.

The park has an area of ​​188,700 sqm, of which the built area is 75,983 sqm. There are 26,767 sqm of administrative space and 49,216 sqm of storage and production space.

The industrial park has applied for permits to develop residential properties on the land as well.

Metav Business Park is controlled by Metav SA, a company owned by businessmen Puiu Popoviciu and Radu Dimofte.

(Photo: Yunkiphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

