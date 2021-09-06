Shopping centre in southern RO city Craiova issues bonds

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) listed Mercur (MRDO), which operates the shopping centre with the same name in Craiova, southern Romania. Mercur is preparing to launch a corporate bond issue of up to RON 7.8 mln (EUR 1.6 mln), according to Profit.ro.

SIF Oltenia controls the company.

The bonds are not convertible, will be addressed to up to 150 investors in a private placement, will not be offered publicly, and will not be required to be admitted to trading on a regulated market.

The bonds will be secured by a real estate mortgage on a plot of 6,508 square meters. They will have a tenant of 60 months, not to exceed the date of October 15, 2026, and a half-yearly coupon of 1pp above the 6-month money market interest rate.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)