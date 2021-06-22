Romania signs memorandum to accept more Filipino workers

The Filipino labor secretary Silvestre Bello III and the Romanian Embassy chargè d’affaires Mihail Sion signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to hire more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for Romania, Sunstar.com reported.

In his statement during the signing ceremony, Bello said the MOU signing would significantly improve labor relations between the Philippines and Romania.

The bilateral agreement may also help ease the rampant unemployment experienced by OFWs due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to the Romanian ambassador.

There are only about 1,500 OFWs in Romania, mostly employed in health and safety and transportation companies, which only contributes to about 20 percent of the country’s total foreign workforce.

The Romanian ambassador also assured that Romania could be a safe, good, and decent work environment for Pinoy workers.

Romania is the 7th European country to forge a bilateral labor agreement with the Philippines, following United Kingdom, Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.

(Photo: Pixabay)

