US developer borrows EUR 11 mln to build new logistics park in west Bucharest

Mega Company, a US real estate company specializing in the development and operation of industrial and commercial spaces, secured a EUR 20.6 mln from Alpha Bank to finance a new logistics park located on the Bucharest ring road, in the western part of the city, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Mega Company, a 1983-founded Washington, DC-based company that already owns four logistics parks in Romania, is advised in this project by the Capital Markets team of JLL Romania.

Mega Company was assisted in all legal aspects of the financing transaction by the law firm PeliPartners.

"The financing will facilitate not only the refinancing of current loans for Mega Company but also the continued expansion of the logistics fleet market," said Carmen Peli, Partner and Coordinator of the Practice of Financing and Banking Law at PeliPartners.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)