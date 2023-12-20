As part of the MedLife genetic testing program, David Popovici offered the first 20 gold bows made from his World Championship medal to children who have survived cancer

News from Companies

MedLife, the largest private medical services network in Romania celebrates one year since the launch of the first and only free program of genetic testing for children with cancer, with national coverage, in Romania by a special event that took place today at Fundeni Clinical Institute. As part of this event, Multiple European and World Swimming Champion David Popovici awarded the first 20 gold bows, as a symbol of the fight against pediatric cancer, to children who have survived this cruel disease, thus making them Champions of Hope.

The bows given today are a part of the 100 pieces made from the medal that David Popovici obtained last year at the World Championship in Budapest for the 200 m men freestyle relay and which he donated to the MedLife program known as #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer. Other 80 bows that were displayed today on a panel at Fundeni Clinical Institute are awaiting their champions.

"I am a champion, but this is because I managed to touch the wall faster than others. I swim fast, but I believe that my responsibility, and all of ours actually is to help others when we can. It is important to have as much financing as possible for this type of program, such as the one started by MedLife. They have made the first step and I believe that the State must also be involved more as the main financer", declared David Popovici, swimming champion and Ambassador of Hope of the genetic testing program developed by MedLife.

David Popovici's gesture comes to support the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program started by MedLife, which, a year after its launch, has reached approximately half of the estimated number of children who are annually diagnosed with cancer. In this program, pediatric patients recently diagnosed with cancer benefit from one of the most complex sequencing tests in the world for oncological diseases, which analyses the mutations of 523 genes associated with multiple types of cancer. Based on the results obtained from the test, oncologists may choose the most appropriate treatments and therapies for each patient, depending on the tumor's mutational profile.

"Any champion must be supported by a team who takes care of him and treats him. Through this free genetic testing program for children recently diagnosed with cancer, MedLife's role is to help pediatric oncologists, in this case, the team from Fundeni Clinical Institute, to have all the required information, such as patient's diagnosis, tumor's profile, so that they can offer the most appropriate targeted treatments. We all want the same thing: for patients to be cured and to become champions of hope", declared Dumitru Jardan, biologist and head of the MedLife Genetics and Molecular Biology Laboratory.

The free genetic testing program for children who were recently diagnosed with cancer developed by MedLife boasts its collaboration with most of the pediatric oncologists from the country, the most samples having been sent by Fundeni Clinical Institute. Professor Doctor Anca Coliță highlights the importance of accurate classification of the disease's severity to offer patients the best chance at a customized treatment.

"The genomic diagnosis means that we know our enemy, that we can know better what are the enemy's particularities which we must conquer, and this is extraordinarily important in our fight with cancer. We have multiple patients who are well. For many of them we would have chosen another treatment in the absence of these genetic tests made available by MedLife. The children present here (n.r.: who have received gold bows from David Popovici) have won many medals, because each day is a fight that they win", declared Prof. Dr. Anca Coliță, Manager of Fundeni Clinical Institute and Chairman of the Romanian Society of Paediatric Oncology-Haematology.

Children who were recently diagnosed with cancer can continue to be enrolled in the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program by one of their parents, legal guardians or attending physician by filling in a form and by uploading their medical file at: https://www.medlife.ro/speranta-nu-moare-de-cancer.

#SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer is a national coverage program fully financed by MedLife. Genetic testing is offered free of charge to children who have been recently diagnosed with cancer, in the conditions presented on the program dedicated page.

About the MedLife Medical System

The MedLife Medical System was started almost three decades ago, it has developed in a healthy way and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. The Romanian entrepreneurs who started this company have invested and have been involved in making a difference within the Romanian health system, they believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible, in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.

The company operates the most extended clinic network, one of the largest networks of labs, general hospitals and specialised hospitals and has the largest corporate client base for the Health Prevention Packages from the country. It is, also, from a sales standpoint, one of the largest players of private medical services in Central and Eastern Europe.

MedLife Group has had a successful history regarding organic growth, as well as growth by purchase. Its strong and experienced management team was capable to create and manage these growth opportunities, acquiring valuable know-how and experience, which has allowed it to find the best way to successfully communicate the expansion.

Being a traditional Romanian company, MedLife has chosen to be listed in the Romanian Stock Exchange, being a model of listings on the local capital market. It has opened new horizons, and by its implemented corporate governance, it has inspired other local companies to start on this road and to help develop the Romanian capital and economy. The shares issued by MedLife SA are admitted for transactions regulated on the spot market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the transaction symbol "M".

During the pandemic period, MedLife has managed to have an essential role in society and to acquire leader status in the monitoring of the pandemic by its active involvement in the research area. The company continues to invest in projects with impact over the local communities in technology and infrastructure. It creates workplaces and develops an ecosystem which contributes to the development and maintenance of a healthy Romania.

