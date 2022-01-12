Profile picture for user andreich
MedLife may be included in FTSE Global Equity Index

12 January 2022
Analysts of BT Capital Partners, a brokerage firm part of the financial group that includes the largest bank in Romania - Banca Transilvania, concluded in a January 11 report that several companies from the local stock exchange could be included in the structure of FTSE Russell indices while others could be eliminated.

Based on their capitalizations, power group Nuclearelectrica should be promoted from the Small Cap to the Mid Cap category, Ziarul Financiar reported. MedLife should enter the GEIS index as a Small Cap issuer.

BT Capital Partners also expect Impact Developer & Contractor, Conpet (petroleum products transportation) and Purcari Wineries to be included in the Micro Cap category.

“We believe that Bittnet Systems could be excluded from the GEIS index due to its capitalization falling below the threshold for maintaining free-float weighted capitalization,” the BT CP report states.

There are currently five Romanian shares on the FTSE Global All Cap list: One United real estate holding (ONE), Banca Transilvania (TLV), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom energy group (SNP) and construction materials producer Teraplast (TRP).

Another two are on the FTSE Global Micro Cap list: river transportation company Transport Trade Services (TTS) and the IT solutions provider Bittnet (BNET). TTS shares were included in December 2021 and BNET shares in March 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreistanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

