Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 08:21
MedLife's net profit nearly doubles in 2021

28 February 2022
MedLife Group (BVB: M), the leader of the Romanian medical services market, announced that it registered a Pro-forma consolidated turnover of RON 1,632 mln (EUR 332 mln), 51.6% stronger compared to in 2020.

Its net profit has nearly doubled (+93% YoY) to RON 123 mln (EUR 25 mln).

The company's market capitalization is RON 2.86 bln (EUR 570 mln) after the price of its shares rose by 0.47% on the day the FY 2021 financial results were released.

Operating revenues amounted to RON 1,647 mln, up 51.6% compared to 2020, while operating expenses reached RON 1,460 mln, up 49.4% YoY.

In 2021, MedLife Group continued its expansion strategy through acquisitions, and investments were directed towards supporting strategic objectives aimed at research, strengthening the area of radiotherapy and oncology, and amplifying the process of digitization and territorial expansion. The budget invested last year exceeded EUR 30 mln.

"The investment budget planned for the next period is EUR 100-120 mln, and we intend to allocate approximately EUR 50-70 mln for transactions in Romania and the countries in the region," said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

(Photo source: MedLife)

28 February 2022
MedLife Group (BVB: M), the leader of the Romanian medical services market, announced that it registered a Pro-forma consolidated turnover of RON 1,632 mln (EUR 332 mln), 51.6% stronger compared to in 2020.

Its net profit has nearly doubled (+93% YoY) to RON 123 mln (EUR 25 mln).

The company's market capitalization is RON 2.86 bln (EUR 570 mln) after the price of its shares rose by 0.47% on the day the FY 2021 financial results were released.

Operating revenues amounted to RON 1,647 mln, up 51.6% compared to 2020, while operating expenses reached RON 1,460 mln, up 49.4% YoY.

In 2021, MedLife Group continued its expansion strategy through acquisitions, and investments were directed towards supporting strategic objectives aimed at research, strengthening the area of radiotherapy and oncology, and amplifying the process of digitization and territorial expansion. The budget invested last year exceeded EUR 30 mln.

"The investment budget planned for the next period is EUR 100-120 mln, and we intend to allocate approximately EUR 50-70 mln for transactions in Romania and the countries in the region," said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

(Photo source: MedLife)

1

