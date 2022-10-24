MedLife completes acquisition of leading medical operator in Timișoara

Private healthcare provider MedLife said on October 24 that it completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in Medici's, the largest medical operator in Timișoara, western Romania.

With a history of more than 25 years, Medici's has in its portfolio four clinics, a medical imaging laboratory, a laboratory analysis platform and a multidisciplinary hospital, which is under construction. Medici's Hospital will have a total area of 5,500 square meters, being composed of two twin buildings: one that will integrate a pharmacy, large imaging (CT and MRI), operating rooms, ICU, pre- and post-operative rooms (scheduled to become operational from June 2023), and a second one that is to be completed in 2024.

The Competition Council cleared the deal, which entails the integration of the four Medici's clinics and the laboratory, plus the hospital, into the MedLife Group.

Thus, MedLife's presence in Timișoara now totals five clinics, two laboratories, one stem cell laboratory and one multidisciplinary hospital, which at the time of completion, will become the largest private hospital in the city.

"The partnership with Medici's is a strategic one and aims to consolidate the largest diagnostic and treatment platform in Romania to meet the specific needs of patients. We firmly believe that together with our partners, we will succeed in turning Timișoara into one of the strongest regional health hubs," said Dorin Preda, Executive Director, MedLife Group.

(Photo source: MedLife)