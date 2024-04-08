MedLife and IFC convene to strengthen 20-year alliance, aiming to enhance Romania's healthcare System

News from Companies

On Friday, April 5th, at the main office of MedLife, the largest private medical service network in Romania, a meeting took place between Mihai Marcu, CEO and Chairman of the MedLife Group and Makhtar Diop, General Manager of International Finance Corporation (IFC), advisory and investment division of the World Bank Group.

The meeting marked an important moment in the history of the collaboration between the two organisations and reiterated the mutual engagement for the consolidation of the strategic partnership between MedLife Group and IFC.

Two decades of solid collaboration, MedLife and IFC have worked together to bring innovation and significant improvements in the Romanian medical sector. All this time, for MedLife, this partnership was synonymous with healthy and strategic investments that contributed to the sustainable investment of the largest private medical unit network in the country.

”We wish to express our gratitude towards IFC for this solid partnership of two decades and for joining us in opening our first hospital, listing our company at the stock market and until today, a support which has had a significant contribution in propelling us as a leader of private medical services in Romania. All this time, we managed to build the largest private medical network in the country and to increase access to quality medical services at national level. We will continue in the same direction, our patients' needs represent the basis of our growth and development strategy”, declared Mihai Marcu, CEO and MedLife Chairman.

The IFC delegation visited the MedLife Hyperclinic and highlighted the impact of the collaboration between the two organisations on providing access to high quality medical care in Romania.

On his X account (ex Twitter), Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC wrote that he was pleased to witness the impressive transformation of MedLife from a small clinic to the largest private healthcare services network in Romania, with an ambitious expansion plan. He also stated that he had an interesting discussion with Mihai Marcu, reflecting on the 20 years of collaboration between IFC and MedLife.

Throughout time, IFC has provided essential support for the increase and expansion of MedLife, facilitating the opening of new hospitals, the expansion of the Group in the entire country and the consolidation of medical infrastructure at national level. By means of various forms of support provided - advisory, financing and involvement in shareholding - IFC has been a trustworthy and valuable partner throughout the growth and development path, joining MedLife during the financial crisis period in Romania, in its listing at the stock market and until today, when it owns 4.5% of the company's shares.

Currently, the MedLife Group has the strongest diagnosis and treatment network in Romania, with 700 of its own locations and partner locations at national level, and over 6.5 million unique patients who called on prevention, wellness, treatment and hospitalisation services. At the same time, over 800.000 employees benefit from medical services by means of MedLife subscriptions.

IFC continues to be an active supporter of Romanian companies, contributing to the country's economic growth and the latter's integration in the regional and global value chains. With a vast experience in investments for increasing access to medical services, IFC represents an essential strategic partner with a common vision with the goal of improving of the healthcare system.

About the MedLife Group

MedLife concluded 2023 with a consolidated pro forma turnover of € 453 million, a 25% increase compared to the same period of last year, recording a two figure advance for the majority of its business segments. At the same time, the company managed to gradually recover a large part of its lost margins as a result of investments from recent years.

MedLife was started almost three decades ago, it has developed in a healthy way and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. The Romanian entrepreneurs who started this company have invested and have been involved in making a difference within the Romanian healthcare system, they believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible, in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.

The company operates the most extended clinic network, one of the largest networks of labs, general hospitals and specialised hospitals and has the largest corporate client base for the Health Prevention Packages from the country. It is, also, from a sales standpoint, one of the largest players of private medical services in Central and Eastern Europe.

MedLife Group has had a successful history regarding organic growth, as well as growth by purchase. Its strong and experienced management team was capable to create and manage these growth opportunities, acquiring valuable know-how and experience, which has allowed it to find the best way to successfully communicate the expansion.

Being a traditional Romanian company, MedLife has chosen to be listed in the Romanian Stock Exchange, being a model of listings on the local capital market. It has opened new horizons, and by its implemented corporate governance, it has inspired other local companies to start on this road and to help develop the Romanian capital and economy. The shares issued by MedLife SA are admitted for transactions regulated on the spot market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the transaction symbol "M".

During the pandemic period, MedLife has managed to have an essential role in society and to acquire leader status in the monitoring of the pandemic by its active involvement in the research area.

The company continues to invest in projects with impact over the local communities in technology and infrastructure. It creates workplaces and develops an ecosystem which contributes to the development and maintenance of a healthy Romania.

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information visit www.ifc.org.

Romania represents IFC’s largest country exposure in Europe, with a portfolio of $2.1 billion, and its 10th largest globally with over $7 billion invested across sectors since 1991. IFC’s commitments this fiscal year currently amount to a record $1.5 billion, including $1.1 billion in mobilization, complemented by targeted advisory support to spur the green transition.

IFC supported a first wave of privatizations in Romania and new concessions in telecoms, banking, and manufacturing, when access to international financial markets was scarce. It also structured the first water public-private partnership project in the country, dramatically improving water access in Bucharest. IFC initiated or participated in a series of first innovative financial instruments enabling capital to flow into important sectors, including climate, water, housing, smaller businesses, and social inclusion.

__

