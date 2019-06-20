Medieval fest kicks off in Romania’s Oradea Fortress in July

The Medieval Festival of Oradea Fortress will take place between July 4 and July 7, bringing medieval fighting groups from Russia, France and Slovakia to the fortress.

“At this point, I can say three extraordinary medieval fight groups will attend: Russia’s buhurt fighting champions, Bayard Medieval Fighting Club, who are getting ready for fight demonstrations and a workshop; French group Les Ecuyers de l'histoire, who will prepare a full contact tournament; and the fighters from Slovakian Agentúra Hector, who are training for heroic tournaments and battles,” Luciana Foltuţ, with the Oradea Association for Tourism Promotion (APTOR), told Agerpres.

Besides fight re-enactments, the event will bring live music, crafts demonstrations, and fire juggling performances.

Over 38,000 people attended the event last year, prompting the organizers to extend its duration.

Last year, the festival encompassed over 130 events, workshops and activities. It hosted 36 historical re-enactment companies from seven countries, 15 historical battle re-enactments, 13 equestrian demonstrations, medieval fight and archery contests, 20 artistic performances, 15 crafts workshops, and 30 workshops dedicated to children. Four live concerts, two fire juggling performances, and an illusionism show added to this.

(Photo: Cetatea Oradea Facebook Page)

[email protected]