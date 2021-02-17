Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 08:27
Business

Swedish medical services provider Medicover ups business in RO by 7.5%

16 February 2021
Swedish medical services provider Medicover, which operates in Romania through the Medicover clinics network, the Medicover and Pelican hospitals, and the Synevo test laboratories, reached a turnover of EUR 128 mln on the local market in 2020, up by 7.5% compared to 2019.

Romania thus remains the group’s third-biggest market in terms of revenues, after Germany and Poland.

Medicover’s medical services division recorded revenues of EUR 64.6 mln, up 8.5% over the previous year, while the diagnostic services division (Synevo) had revenues of EUR 63.4 mln, up by 6.6%. Overall, the Swedish group’s revenues went up by 18.2% in 2020 to almost EUR 1 bln.

Swedish medical services provider Medicover, which operates in Romania through the Medicover clinics network, the Medicover and Pelican hospitals, and the Synevo test laboratories, reached a turnover of EUR 128 mln on the local market in 2020, up by 7.5% compared to 2019.

Romania thus remains the group’s third-biggest market in terms of revenues, after Germany and Poland.

Medicover’s medical services division recorded revenues of EUR 64.6 mln, up 8.5% over the previous year, while the diagnostic services division (Synevo) had revenues of EUR 63.4 mln, up by 6.6%. Overall, the Swedish group’s revenues went up by 18.2% in 2020 to almost EUR 1 bln.

