Mastercard raises limit of PIN-less transactions

Mastercard has increased the limit for contactless payments without a PIN in Romania, along with 28 other countries that apply this measure.

In Romania, the limit is now RON 200 (EUR 40), compared to RON 100 previously.

Mastercard has launched a series of initiatives at European level aimed at increasing the use of contactless cards and mobile devices for making payments, so that 75% of the total transactions currently done with Mastercard cards in Europe are contactless.

"Mastercard has started, from October 12, 2018, the process of adjusting payment terminals for full compatibility with contactless technology from January 1, 2020, understanding the potential and importance of this payment method. We have all seen how quickly consumers have adopted contactless payments as their preferred daily payment method, since at the end of the last quarter of 2019 over 9 out of 10 transactions made with Mastercard cards were contactless,” said Cosmin Vladimirescu, Country Manager Mastercard Romania and Croatia.

(Photo: Pixabay)

